It has been announced that highway resurfacing work will be carried out near Knapton and Poppleton tonight (September 13) until tomorrow morning (September 14).

It will take place from Main Street in Knapton up to and including the A59 roundabout at Poppleton.

City of York Council said emergency traffic restrictions will be in place from 8pm tonight until 5am tomorrow, or until the work is completed - whichever is earlier.

"This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely," the council said.