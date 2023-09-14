The Health Trainer team are getting out into the community this September to visit as many residents as they can and help them quit smoking for good.

Hundreds of York residents have already gained access to a range of free health and wellbeing support, with more than 800 residents, aged 12 years and over, benefitting from the service in the past year.

Now, the team want to help as many residents as possible to quit smoking ahead of Stoptober, through their stop smoking roadshow.

Councillor Jo Coles, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care at City of York Council, said: “As a council, we want to embed health into everything we do to reduce health inequalities across the city. This roadshow is a great example of how the city’s health trainers are helping residents face-to-face with the free service we offer.

“Huge thanks to our Health Trainers for the amazing job they’re doing to support people to make positive changes across the city. We’ll continue to support anyone who wants some support to improve their health - and anyone can contact the team or drop by to say hello during their roadshow – it is completely free.”

The Health Trainers will run roadshow workshops around the city (Image: Supplied)

Skilled health trainers will be offering free support throughout September, at the following venues:

LNER Community Stadium YCFC match on Saturday September 16

Askham Bryan Freshers Fair on Tuesday September 19 from 11am-3pm

Network Rail, George Stephenson House reception on Wednesday September 20

Portakabin’s HQ at Monks Cross on Wednesday September 20

Health Mela, Museum Gardens on Sunday September 24

Morrisons, Acomb Front St on Friday September 22 and Tuesday September 26

Burnholme 50+ Festival on Wednesday September 27

York Leisure Centre on Thursday September 28

Age UK even, Tang Hall on Friday September 29

Energise 50+ Festival on Sunday October 1

St Sampson’s Centre, York City Centre on Tuesday October 3

Peter Roderick, acting director of public health at the council, said: “I was really pleased to be able to join the Health Trainers during their roadshow and see first hand their fantastic work. It’s a really important part of their role, to be getting out and about around York in the run up to the national campaign Stoptober.

“The team have a fantastic track record on helping people stop smoking with a 74 per cent success rate of people not smoking four weeks after their ‘quit date’, fourth highest in the country according to recent figures. I know that this roadshow will help many more people and I encourage residents to drop by or contact the team for help.”

Further details can be found on the council website.