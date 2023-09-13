North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the fatal collision in Nidderdale.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened in Brimham Rocks Road at 6.50pm on Tuesday (September 12) and involved a grey Peugeot 107 which collided with a wall.

"Tragically, a 17-year-old boy, a passenger in the 107, died at the scene of the collision. The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Three other occupants were left with minor injuries and the driver is helping with the police with their enquiries.

"The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place at the scene of the collision.

"Police are now urging anyone who saw the collision, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch.

"It’s believed that the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough.

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has captured any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police incident number 12230173187 when passing information.