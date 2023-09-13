The Cottage Inn in Haxby has been run by Chris Atkin for three years, having taken the helm during the Covid 19 pandemic in August 2020, but now in a post on social media, he says he's moving on, with a heavy heart.

"It’s with great sadness that Karen and I have decided to move on after three hard years through all the Covid restrictions and hikes in prices it’s just become impossible especially with the stupid amount of rent we have to pay beer, wines and spirit prices as well as ongoing energy and food hikes," he said.

"As you are all aware you can all see the amount of hard work we have put in to The Cottage it would be lovely to see someone to carry this on for all of you wonderful people but unfortunately it’s time for us to move on.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your loyal custom and friendship this really is with a heavy heart."

Operator Stonegate says in its advert: 'The pub boasts a lovely, covered pergola at the front with 24 additional covers and at the rear a covered area for drinkers. The private accommodation consists of a one-bedroom flat with a lounge, a kitchen and a bathroom. Stonegate Pub Partners are seeking a food-led publican who can develop a traditional food offering.

'The Cottage offers a great business opportunity for a passionate food led and drink publican.

'The potential lies in the development of a traditional food offer to attract custom from further afield. We are looking for an experienced publican to drive this strong business further and capitalise on its already existing strong wet trade.'

The guide rent is £53,000 a year and Stonegate say the pub has a potential turnover of £576,000 a year.

To find out more go to: hospitalityjobsuk.com/job-details/194996/run-a-stonegate-pub-cottage-haxby-york-north-yorkshire/