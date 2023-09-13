Farrar Street begins off Lawrence Street less than 300 metres from Walmgate Bar, and is made up of around 70 terraced properties.

Labour Councillor for Fishergate Conrad Whitcroft spoke out on behalf of residents in council meetings before executive member for economy and transport Cllr Pete Kilbane approved a recommendation for consultation.

Cllr Whitcroft said: “I have already worked with a number of residents' associations desperate to see residents-only parking in their streets.

“My ward has some of the closest free parking to the city centre, leading to commuter parking clogging up some of our residential areas.”

Cllr Whitcroft said he had worked with many residents on the issue of Respark in his ward (Image: City of York Council Labour Group)

The councillor welcomed a Respark (residents-only parking) petition saying it included names of working people and students living in Farrar Street.

In December 2020 the council's director of economy and place recommended against Respark being rolled-out to Farrar Street.

The recommendation at that time said a consultation in the street resulted in only 16 of the 68 properties being in favour of a scheme.

As well as an existing scheme in Lawrence Street, a main road taking traffic in and out to the east, Respark operates in and around Regent Street, which is one step closer to the city.

Some private developments on the same side of the road down to Green Dykes Lane have permit parking on the streets.

Cllr Whitcroft said he hoped the petition and consultation would serve as an example to other residents in predominantly student areas that students want Respark.