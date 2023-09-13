Engineering work getting underway in Hillam – followed by Thorpe Willoughby later in the year – will see more than 3,400 homes connected.

The work is part of a £15 million investment in underserved rural communities in Yorkshire by ultrafast broadband provider Gigaclear, and is due for completion in spring 2024.

Delivery Director Tony Smith said: “Brayton was the first community we took our network to in Yorkshire and we’re now extending westwards.

"There are many great benefits to living in rural communities such as Hillam and Thorpe Willoughby but having access to the fastest broadband speeds is not always something people expect.

"People living in towns and cities, on average, enjoy much faster speeds than people in rural locations and Ofcom says that divide is growing.

“However, Gigaclear's mission is to address this gap and bring full fibre faster speeds to residents in rural villages and towns so they’re able to work from home, stream online entertainment, scroll and gameplay just like everyone else.”

During the engineering work, Gigaclear will be utilising existing Openreach ducts and poles wherever possible in order to minimise disruption.

For more information, visit www.gigaclear.com