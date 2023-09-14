Vale of York Athletic Community has showcased commitment to athletics and dedication to nurturing young talents in the last week, from attending the grand opening of Scarborough College's brand-new athletics track to hosting prestigious guests from England Athletics.

On Saturday, Vale of York Athletic Community embarked on a journey to Scarborough College for the inauguration of their state-of-the-art athletics track. The team said highlight of the event was undoubtedly the encounter with former world mile record holder Steve Cram.

"This meeting served as an inspiration to athletes of all ages, underlining the limitless potential that lies within the world of athletics," a club spokesperson said.



One of the standout moments of the day was the performance by young Daisy Hadfield, a seven-year-old prodigy, who participated in nine events, including the inaugural Scarborough Mile.

"Daisy's enthusiasm and talent are a testament to the nurturing environment the Vale of York Athletic Community provides for aspiring athletes," the spokesperson added.

Also on Saturday, young Harry Bromley made headlines when he had the privilege of high-fiving none other than the legendary Sir Mo Farah at the Junior Great North Run. Harry said this memorable encounter "fuelled his passion for running" and "reinforced the importance of community support in athletics".

Sunday witnessed the Vale of York athletes, at both junior and senior level, showcasing their prowess at the West Yorkshire League Track and Field Championships and gaining four silver and one bronze medals.

The club had a 'remarkable' week of victories (Image: Supplied)

Nicola Henderson, a standout member of the club, not only claimed the title of the best masters athlete across the six-meet series but also secured a third place in the senior competition.

The club spokesperson said: "Her accomplishments speak volumes about the dedication and training fostered within the Vale of York Athletic Community."

Earlier in the week, the Vale of York Athletic Community hosted esteemed guests from England Athletics, including chief executive Chris Jones and regional club support manager Heidi Bradley. Their visit to Selby High, where junior athletics training sessions were in progress, provided specialist coaching and expert facilities planning advice. The team said this collaborative effort highlights the club's commitment to continually improving and nurturing young talents.



The club spokesperson added: "The Vale of York Athletic Community's achievements this week serve as a testament to the passion, dedication, and support that define this thriving athletics club.

"As they continue to inspire and empower athletes of all ages, their future is undoubtedly as bright as the Scarborough sun that witnessed their triumphant week."

If you are interested in becoming a coach, or would like further information about membership, please contact ian@valeofyork.com or visit the athletic community website.