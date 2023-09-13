Residents are being asked to share their views on a proposal to introduce traffic enforcement at the Gowthorpe / Scott Road yellow box junction on the A19 in Selby.

This would be the first location in North Yorkshire where the council would use new powers to crackdown on driving offences and improve road safety.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We are seeking to take tougher action to tackle dangerous driving on North Yorkshire’s roads.

“Using new powers, we have the chance to enforce offences such as driving in cycle lanes, failing to adhere to one-way systems and no entry signs, entering yellow box junctions and failing to give priority to ongoing traffic.

“By adopting these enforcement powers proportionately in problem areas, we hope to improve road safety for all road users, reduce congestion, emissions and journey times, and allow North Yorkshire Police to focus resources elsewhere.

“The enforcement in Selby would be a first for North Yorkshire so we would like to hear from the public before deciding whether to submit our application to the Department for Transport (DfT).”

In 2004, the Traffic Management Act introduced civil enforcement of traffic offences in England and Wales. The act was subsequently laid before Parliament in 2022, granting local authorities’ powers to enforce minor traffic offences.

For local authorities to be granted these powers, they must apply to the DfT by October 25, highlighting at least one area that needs to be consulted on and submitted as a pilot scheme.

The Gowthorpe / Scott Road junction has been identified as the first location for potential moving traffic enforcement in North Yorkshire. This follows public concerns about vehicles entering the yellow box junction on the A19, creating a risk to road users and causing unnecessary congestion.

The proposed traffic enforcement is designed to help improve traffic flow, reduce obstruction and make it safer for all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

If the application for the pilot is approved, traffic enforcement on the junction would be enforced from early next year. Similar enforcement action could then be introduced in other North Yorkshire locations.

Any income generated through traffic offences will be ring-fenced to pay for road improvement projects, public transport schemes or environmental campaigns.

The consultation will close on Monday, October 23. To take part, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations-and-engagement/current-consultations/yellow-box-junction-selby-consultation