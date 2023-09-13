Crayke C of E primary employed York-based Green Building Renewables for the installation over the summer holidays.

The solar panels promise to lower the school’s carbon emissions by using renewable solar energy and deliver a saving on energy bills.

They will also educate the children about renewable energy and encourage others to think about similar installations.

Headteacher Mrs Judi Jackson said: “We believe it is our responsibility to equip our students with not only knowledge but also values that will serve them well in the future. These solar installations demonstrate our dedication to sustainability and offer a real-world example of how we can reduce our environmental impact."

For the installation, Green Building Renewables worked with the school to design and implement the solar panels system.

The scheme was funded by a government grant for energy efficiency projects, which included the school also converting its lights to LED.

Green Building Renewables Managing Director, Chris Delaney said, “The government, local educational authorities, and governing bodies of schools all have a responsibility to make school buildings suitable for the future.

“The installation of renewable technologies and making schools more energy efficient are just two of the ways that schools can be transformed into better learning environments for pupils.”