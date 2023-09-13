An inquest opened this morning in Northallerton into the death of 17-year-old Meylie Nesham from Foxwood in York who died after a motorbike crash on August 3.

Coroner Jonathan Heath said Meylie, of Wenham Road in York was riding a motorbike in Foxwood Lane when the crash happened and he died at the scene.

He said the provisional cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries and he adjourned for a full inquest to be held at a later date.

Meylie Nesham with his niece, Marnie (Image: Supplied)

As The Press has previously reported, Meylie was just five days short of his eighteenth birthday when the accident happened and on August 31 hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects at his funeral at Our Lady's RC Church in Acomb as well as dozens lining the procession route.

His sister, Tammy Nesham, said: "He was a comedian. He was always making people laugh, he was always being daft. He never argued with anyone and he just loved life.

"Meylie loved fishing and he loved motorbikes. From a really young age he was riding motorbikes and he was always fixing other lad's bikes on the estate, long before he became a mechanic, so I guess he was always meant to be a mechanic, he just loved it."

Born at York Hospital, Meylie went to Woodthorpe Primary School before heading to York High in Acomb where he was home schooled.

Meylie joined the army cadets and hoped to join the army, but after training in Scotland he decided to return to York and worked as an apprentice mechanic at DW Autos in Tadcaster with his brother-in-law, Titch Simpson.

Meylie Nesham at work at DW Autos (Image: Supplied)

Tammy said: "He was doing his apprenticeship at York College, and we would like to thank the college as they let him in even though he didn't have the grades. He went on to pass his level one mechanic qualification and was going on to do his level 2."

Meylie leaves behind his mum and dad, Rose and Mouse, and he was the youngest of four brothers - Stephen, Antonio and Thomas - who he often used to look after. He has three sisters, Tammy, Bernadette and Tiammi and is uncle to Tommy, Pearl, Levi and Marnie as well as a girlfriend, Alicia Smith.

Tammy said: "Meylie was very much a family person - he loved his family, and there is a baby on the way in the family who will have Meylie's name as part of their name.

"We would like to thank the people of Foxwood who have been so supportive to our family since the accident."

A GoFundMe organised by Meylie's friends is running here to help buy a special headstone.