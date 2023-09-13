North Yorkshire Police have not released his surname, but say that Chris was last seen in the Scorby Road, Scarborough area at around 3.30am this morning (September 13).

He is described as around 6 ft tall and with black hair, he was last seen wearing a mustard yellow jacket, black trousers, and glasses.

Chris has links to the Bristol area and may be attempting to travel back there, or may have even reached the city – we are working with our colleagues at British Transport Police and Avon and Somerset as part of this investigation.

If you have seen Chris since 3.30am please call 101 with information or if you know where Chris is now or believe you can currently see him then please call 999 immediately.

If possible, please quote reference NYP-13092023-0038 when providing information.