POLICE say a man missing from home in North Yorkshire has turned up.
Earlier today North Yorkshire Police released an urgent appeal saying that Chris was last seen in the Scalby Road, Scarborough area at around 3.30am this morning (September 13).
He was described as around 6 ft tall and with black hair, and was last seen wearing a mustard yellow jacket, black trousers, and glasses.
They now say he's turned up and have called off the search.
