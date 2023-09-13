North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the incident at around 9.30pm on Saturday (September 9).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Police in York responded to reports of a serious sexual assault which occurred next to King's Staith.

"A cordon was put in place to allow investigation work to take place.

"Four men were arrested in connection with the incident. Three of the men were released with no further action and one was released on bail."

Officers said enquiries into the incident are continuing.