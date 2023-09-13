East Riding of Yorkshire Council is installing the new crossing in Goole’s J36 employment area to address concerns around pedestrian safety and ensure the continued growth of the employment area.

The crossing will replace the existing pedestrian refuge island on the A161 Tom Pudding Way, enhancing safety and improving the connection between the expanding employment area to the north and the main Siemens manufacturing site and Oakhill Country Park to the south.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council is committed to ensuring a safe and accessible environment for residents, visitors and businesses in the region.

“This project represents a significant step towards improving a safer and more of the J36 Goole area, supporting the region's continued growth and development."

Recent traffic surveys conducted by the council showed an increase in the volume of traffic, as well as highlighting the speed and size of the vehicles using the road.

Work to install the toucan crossing will begin on Monday September 18 and will take about three weeks to complete. Temporary two-way traffic signals will be in operation intermittently throughout this period.