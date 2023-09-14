“He’s gone for Number Three! That won’t end well. Should’ve picked the hairdresser,” we’d scoff, as Barry and his visibly unimpressed choice waved goodbye to Cilla and headed off for a disastrous date on the Costa.

Blind Date was a guilty pleasure that was on in the background while I was getting ready to go out. But it was a prime time hit for years, and when one couple not only survived their date but announced that they were getting married, Cilla finally got to buy a hat and the nation rejoiced. We’ve been obsessed with dating shows ever since.

First Dates, Streetmate, Take Me Out, Celebs Go Dating, Temptation Island, Naked Attraction, Married at First Sight, Love Is Blind (a particularly silly concept involving couples talking to each other through a wall, only meeting face-to-face when a marriage proposal is accepted) and Romeo and Duet (a ‘singing dating game show’ where I’m pretty sure the title came first) are some of the endless ways that TV entices us to be voyeurs of other people’s awkward attempts to find love.

The latest twist in the dating show format is My Mum, Your Dad, which launched on ITV this week. The “must-see two-week experiment” sees a group of single parents in their 40s and 50s -“mid-lifers”, as presenter Davina McCall insists on calling them - paired up by their kids.

It’s been hotly anticipated as a middle-aged Love Island but, from what I can gather, it’s a much gentler show. No evictions, racy games or cameras in the bedrooms. No strutting around in skimpy swimwear. No poolside meltdowns or explosive, camera-hogging rows.

These singletons gather in a lovely country manor house - “It’s like Bridgerton”, sighed one mum - and make polite smalltalk, trying not to look too terrified at the prospect of dating for the first time in decades. The soundtrack is 80s pop and soft rock ballads - nostalgia heaven for those who recall the school disco slow dance.

What the parents don’t know is that their kids are watching them on cameras and pulling the strings. It is they who decide who their mums and dads are paired with. There’s clearly a cringe element - can there be anything more mortifying than watching your parents attempt to flirt? - and heartache potential, but it’s also quite touching. Unlike the cocky young Love Islanders, these people have life baggage. They’ve been through divorce and bereavement. They’ve had children, some have grandchildren. Some are bruised by bad relationships. Others never met the right partner. Their self-esteem has taken a knock. But they’re resilient, and they haven’t given up on finding happiness.

Among the dads is a widower, trying to move on following the death of his wife. “I haven’t been on a date in 37 years,” he said, choking back tears. As his daughter dropped him off at the country retreat and sent him on his way, he looked like a lost soul.

Perhaps most moving about this show are the young adults, watching over their parents.There is of course some wincing from behind cushions as the mums and dads drop clangers, but there are heartstring-pulling moments too. One mum lacks confidence, after being cheated on, and her daughter gently wills her on to let her guard down. Another mum plucks up courage to be on camera in her "swimming cossie".

Overall, this is a kind show about endearing people, older than your average reality show starlet, and perhaps more vulnerable because of it. I’m invested. “I wanted to see mid-lifers represented in dating, because of the ‘second time arounder’ thing where life is complicated, but you’re at a point where you deserve to find love,” says Davina.

When my brother’s marriage ended it was his daughter, then aged 15, who gave him a pep talk, took a photo of him in the garden, with the dog, and sent it out to the online dating universe. “I just want Dad to be happy,” she said.