Where is the social conscience of the reprobates who fly tip? I have photos taken on Holtby Lane between Holtby and Stockton on Forest, which show the fly-tipped debris from what looks like a roof that has been demolished. There must be more than a couple of tons of rubble, tiles and timber.
These people are shameless and if they could be identified they should be charged and made to clean up the terrible mess they have blatantly left on the grass verge, no doubt in the hours of darkness to avoid being seen.
Someone knows who they are. They should do the right thing and come forward.
John Aked, Stamford Bridge
