Most of those with the highest ratios of debt to income are Conservative or Lib Dem run. Even Conservative-controlled Kent County Council has reported financial difficulties.

Problems lie not with political control but on the grossly unfair treatment of local authorities by central government.

Under Cameron, local government saw support slashed by 20 per cent or more and councils have seen costs spiral, particularly for social care, but cannot raise the extra needed to pay for them.

It is a sorry mess, but with the Conservatives in government seemingly looking for the exit I see no prospect of a solution.

Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York

Truss almost ruined us all

Yes indeed, Peter Rickaby, Labour-controlled Birmingham City Council has had to declare bankruptcy. But let’s not forget bankrupt Woking, Thurrock and Northamptonshire - all run by Tories. And didn’t Liz Truss nearly bankrupt the whole country? I know who I WON’T be voting for next time.

Anthony Day, Lastingham Terrace, York