This is a very serious problem for me.

In recent months I have found that vehicles will come up behind me or by my side and I do not know they are there until they are very close to me.

In this situation, so far, there has been no risk of injury but the driver’s sense of perspective is better than mine. The consequence is that I become very worried when they are ‘in my space’.

I would like to see legislation introduced to enforce all vehicles to make a noise at all times. Otherwise, I believe, there will be an increase in accidents involving pedestrians.

Mary Fairbrother, New Earswick, York