It is World Alzheimer’s Month and I am proud to be supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK as a Dementia Research Champion, working with this brilliant charity to increase awareness of the changes needed in order for as many people as possible to benefit from research breakthroughs.

As part of a month-long campaign to raise awareness of the need for further research funding, I attended a drop-in event.

There I had the opportunity to speak with people with a lived experience of dementia, learn more about local dementia diagnosis rates, and find out more about the latest breakthroughs in dementia research and treatments.

Over recent months I have been engaging with Ministers within the Department for Health and Social Care and our local Integrated Care Board (ICB) to inquire what further measures we can take to ensure that we improve diagnosis rates and ensure that those with dementia get the best care and support possible.

As it stands, the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board has a diagnosis rate of 58.2 per cent, a figure that needs to be improved, and is something I will continue to monitor.

As with any life-changing condition, it is incredibly important that we invest in research, increase awareness, and increase accessibility to ensure that people living with dementia receive the support, care, and treatment that they need and deserve.

What is abundantly clear is that early diagnosis is the best way to ensure that those with dementia receive the most effective care and support needed.

A perfect example of the varied nature of a Member of Parliament’s job, this event was followed by another hosted by the British Horseracing Authority.

I had the opportunity to speak with various representatives and stakeholders from within this vibrant sector that contributes so much to York’s economy.

We need to work hard to ensure that the British horse racing sector continues to have a sustainable, prosperous, and competitive future, along with providing employment opportunities, contributing to the economy, and ensuring enjoyment for all.

While drop-in sessions offer an opportunity for an overview of a wide range of important issues, nothing replaces having a meeting one-on-one with the relevant Minister.

Last week I met with the Minister for Railways, Huw Merriman MP, for an update on the next round of Restoring Your Railways Fund as to deliver Haxby Railway Station on schedule funding must be secured by January.

The Minister promised a full, comprehensive written response which I look forward to sharing with Press readers in due course.

My second Ministerial meeting of the week was with the Minister for Veterans Affairs, Johnny Mercer MP.

While the nature of the meeting was confidential casework, it once again showed how engaged Ministerial teams are and how eager they are to assist my constituents.

Following a packed week in Westminster, nothing compares to returning to York.

With the warm weather making for a perfect weekend, it was great to see so many enjoying Strensall Village Show.

There was stiff competition as always and many deserving winners.

Thank you as always to the volunteers who give up their time and put so much effort into delivering these events for our communities.

While the weather may have changed, Quinns Wine Bar remains an excellent addition to Haxby.

My first visit was only for a coffee and a sandwich.

But it was great to see it so busy at a lunchtime and I will certainly be back to try out their wine list.

Julian Sturdy is the Conservative MP for York Outer