North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened in The Waterhouse pub on St Thomas Street, Scarborough, at about 12.45am on Sunday (September 10).

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is a white woman, possibly in her 30s, with long dark hair, and she was wearing a white vest top, denim shorts, white Converse trainers and she has a distinctive tattoo on the back of her right leg.

"The victim, a local woman in her 30s, suffered a broken nose which required hospital treatment.

"Efforts to identify and locate the suspect are ongoing.

"If you know who she is or have any information that could assist the investigation, please email Jessica.Roebuck@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jessica Roebuck."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230171410.