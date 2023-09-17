Lyra was brought in to the RSPCA's York animal centre off Landing Lane when her previous owner sadly passed away.

Staff at the animal centre who have been looking after her since say she is a sweet girl - but shy when she first meets new people.

Because of that, she will need to be given time to settle in a new adopter's home.

"But once she is settled she is much happier and comes to you for a fuss and enjoys being with you," a member of staff at the animal centre who has helped to look after Lyra says.

Staff at the centre say that Lyra will be best suited to joining a 'nice quiet family'.

"She would be too overwhelmed going into a busy home," the member of staff said.

"Lyra likes to spend her days snoozing away in her bed (although she would much prefer a nice comfy sofa).

"Lyra is missing being part of family life and is desperate for her fairy tale happy ever after.

"She will make a fantastic, loyal and loving best friend to the family lucky enough to adopt her."

Lyra will need to be the only pet but can live with children aged 12 years and over, the RSPCA says.

She will probably want to spend more of her time inside rather than outside.

To find out more about Lyra, or to see what other pets are available for adoption from the RSPCA locally, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.