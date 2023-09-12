Ahmed Abdalla, head Chef at Legacy at The Grand, has reached the finalist stage for BIH’s Chef of the Year Award.

Be Inclusive Hospitality, (BIH) a not-for-profit organisation, say the awards are designed to shine a light on exceptional businesses and individuals from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds in hospitality.

Ahmed is in the Chef of the Year category, sponsored by caterer.com and up against Dixie Fingal-Rock Innes, Chef at Sohaila Restaurant - London; Eric Allangba, Founder/ Chef Patron of Funky Feast - London and Lalit Kumar, Executive Chef at IHG.

“It’s an absolute honour to be shortlisted for this award alongside some other extraordinary chefs," said Ahmed.

"Not only does this award celebrate exceptional talent and achievement from ethnic minorities, it allows us to celebrate the success of Legacy in its first year.

"The team behind making Legacy what it is, from the moment you arrive, to the food, wine, experience and surroundings, is something I am so proud to be a part of.”

Legacy at The Grand has been open a year

The award winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, taking place on Monday, October 16 at award-winning restaurant M Threadneedle Street, London.

BIH received over 300 public nominations for 15 awards categories including Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Drinks Professional of the Year plus best in Caribbean Food, African Food, South Asian Food, East & Southeast Asian Food, Middle Eastern Food, Writer of the Year, Head Office Impact, Bar or Pub of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star and The Peoples’ Choice Awards for Person of the Year and Restaurant of the Year.

This year's judging panel plays host to some of the hospitality industry's most influential figures including Culinary Director of Rare Restaurants, Mike Reid and Co-founder of Tayer & Elementary, Monica Berg.

Ahmed at work in the restaurant (Image: Supplied)

They will also be joined by Founder of Juma Kitchen Philip Juma; Writer, Food and Diversity Consultant Mallika Basu; Chief Executive Umbrella Training Adele C.Oxberry; Chef Consultant for Tiger & Rabbit and Bamboo Bowls Jay Morjaria; Chef, Author and Restaurateur Shelina Permalloo; Global Rum Ambassador Ian Burrell; Founder & Director of Mum Craig Prentice; Owner, Presenter of Wood & Water April Jackson; Director of Susa Comms Piers Zangana; Owner of Happy Endings Terri Mercieca; Chef Director Dominic Taylor; Founder of Celestial Peach Jenny Lau; Founder and Executive Director of Peach 20/20 Peter Martin; Found of Home Hospitality & Actually Good Lauren Barnett.

Inside Legacy at The Grand (Image: Supplied)

Founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, Lorraine Copes, said: “Following the success of our very first BIH Spotlight Awards last year, we’re really looking forward to celebrating more of our industry's unsung talent. We’re over the moon with the number of applications we’ve received this year and can’t wait to raise a glass to all our finalists, alongside our incredible judging panel, at our awards ceremony on the October 16.”

The Grand in York (Image: The Grand, York)