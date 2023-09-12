North Yorkshire Police say they're investigating a suspicious incident at a house in Hatfield Walk in the Foxwood area after the homeowners reported a loud bang just after 5pm on Saturday (September 9).

A force spokesperson said: "We've carried out house-to-house enquiries and trawled CCTV in the area to identify potential suspects who threw an object through an open window.

"Two men were seen running away from the address. Both were described as bare chested, wearing shorts and one of them had a blue and grey top wrapped around his head to hide his face.

"Please come forward if you can help to identify the men involved, or if you have any information that could assist the investigation.

"Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Freya Smith."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230170969.