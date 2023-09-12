Following a drugs raid by North Yorkshire Police's Operation Expedite team in Scarborough on Saturday morning (September 9), 33-year-old Mark Alan Weaver, of Spreight Lane Steps, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (September 11) charged with being in possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences, which were committed between October 30 2022 and September 9 2023. He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at York Crown Court on Tuesday October 3 2023.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The Operation Expedite team carried out the search warrant after Weaver was suspected of supplying weights of cocaine in the Scarborough area.

"Evidence that officers had gathered from call data and mobile phone examinations tied him to the offences.

"Following his arrest, searches were carried out and a substantial quantity of cocaine and cash were recovered from a vehicle linked to Weaver."

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option one and speak to the Force Control Room.