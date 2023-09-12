A RETAILER in York city centre has closed for a refit.
Hobbs womenswear shop in Davygate is getting a fresh new look.
Shopfitters have moved in and a sign in the window says improvements are being made and that they will be back open soon.
There have been a number of new additions to the street in recent times with Slater Menswear opening in the old Sports Direct earlier this year and joining Mappin and Webb jewellers, plus a Rolex shop which were created in what was previously Debenhams and Virgin Money.
Family-owned jewellery company Beaverbrooks opened a big new store back in March in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques in Davygate, having relocated from its former, smaller premises in Spurriergate.
