Hobbs womenswear shop in Davygate is getting a fresh new look.

Shopfitters have moved in and a sign in the window says improvements are being made and that they will be back open soon.

There have been a number of new additions to the street in recent times with Slater Menswear opening in the old Sports Direct earlier this year and joining Mappin and Webb jewellers, plus a Rolex shop which were created in what was previously Debenhams and Virgin Money.

Family-owned jewellery company Beaverbrooks opened a big new store back in March in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques in Davygate, having relocated from its former, smaller premises in Spurriergate.