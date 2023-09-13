Daniel Brook, who lives in the Bishopthorpe area of the city, has appeared on the new CBBC series 'Deadly Mission Shark' presented by Steve Backshall.

During the programme, BAFTA-winning BBC natural history presenter Steve takes 10 children on an oceanic adventure in the Bahamas to save the world’s sharks.

With 70 per cent of oceanic sharks lost in the last 50 years, sharks are heading for extinction and a new generation of shark advocates is needed, says Steve.

Under Steve’s supervision, the 10 children have been chosen to undertake a 10-day boot camp at a shark sanctuary - where they will learn about the challenges sharks face and how they could help save them in the future.

Fifteen-year-old Daniel, who attends Tadcaster Grammar School, was one of those selected to take part - and said he feels "very fortunate" to have been chosen.

Daniel, 15, during his time on the Deadly Mission Shark show (Image: Supplied)

His mum, Jane Brook, said: "He was put through his paces in the selection process and he was chosen to be part of the programme.

"We are very proud and he feels very fortunate. He's a real inspiration to others to just go for it in life."

During the boot camp on the show, the team will learn how to dive and how to interact with sharks. The young advocates will also be actively involved in hands-on conservation projects, benefit from interactions with marine biologists, grasp the significance of shark habitats and dive deep into the local culture.

Deadly Mission Shark, produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, is now available on the CBBC channel and BBC iPlayer. It launched on Monday, September 4.

Steve is known for his daring adventures and underwent a terrifying experience of almost drowning during a kayaking accident and said the near-miss gave him a greater appreciation of being a father.

Steve Backshall is known for his daring adventures (Image: Neil Reading)

The Deadly 60 presenter was filming one of his TV shows in Bhutan and was kayaking in ice-cold rapids in the Himalayas.

Steve, who has three children with Olympic rower Helen Glover, was plunged into the freezing water when his boat capsized and he was trapped for nearly five minutes. His life was saved when a member of his team used a safety line to drag him out.

During an appearance on Desert Island Discs, Steve said the experience made him realise how lucky he was to be a father.

The broadcaster, whose Desert Island Discs included songs from Cat Stevens, Kings Of Leon and Radiohead, also spoke of his hope that the Covid pandemic and lockdowns would lead to a greater appreciation of the natural world.