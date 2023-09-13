Holland and Barrett is now selling the CBD Original and CBD Plant-Based Chocolate from Wizards Magic.

The chocolate is infused with essential oils, superfood extract and 50mg of greenhouse grown spectrum CBD promising a world first velvety, smooth, and creamy taste.

Wizards Magic was founded by York-based experienced entrepreneur and former international rugby player Charlie Simpson-Daniel.

He said: "We are over the moon to bring our CBD range to life in H&B. We work with natural cold pressed CBD and so have avoided all the red tape and synthesised CBD's that exist across the market.

"We believe by combining natural cold pressed CBD with very smooth chocolate blends we can allow our customers to enjoy luxury chocolate with benefits! H&B represent to our business the perfect innovation partner and we are delighted to continue pioneering new concepts with them!”

Development Chef Joe Hepworth added: “Our chocolate is the perfect treat for those looking for a natural way to relax and we hope that it helps to increase awareness of CBD and its potential benefits!”

Charlie Simpson-Daniel heads a range of York-based businesses and brands who have been busy launching new products into retailers such as Holland & Barrett and Iceland.