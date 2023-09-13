This will be the 20th year this world-ranking event has been held at Bridlington Spa, the first being in 2003, when the champions were England’s Darryl Fitton and Francis Hoenselaar of the Netherlands.

The British Open is part of the World Darts Federation’s worldwide tournament ranking system, which leads to qualification into their annual Lakeside World Championships.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Some of the best darts players in the country will be taking to the oche and I encourage darts enthusiasts to come down and watch the world-class sporting action."

The event begins on Friday (September 15) at 1pm with The England International Men’s and Ladies' Trial. This will be followed at 6pm by The British Open Pairs.

Saturday (September 16) is the busiest day of the weekend, with the British Classic Men’s and Ladies', The British Open Youth and the World ParaDarts British Open.

Sunday (September 17) begins with the British Open Men’s and Ladies', followed by the grand finals.

Tickets are free for Friday and £10 per day for Saturday or Sunday. Weekend tickets are also available on request.