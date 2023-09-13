Tammy Wells, who was diagnosed with the condition when she was just three months old, has gathered a group together to take on the Ainsty Bounds Walk to support the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Tammy, who is now in her early 40s, has been in and out of hospital all her life, taken daily medications and joined a strict physio regime - all while working and raising her teenage son.

Tammy's friends, Hayley Haigh, said: "You will never meet someone who downplays their illness more, even at her worst she is incredible. She never gives up the fight."

The group will complete the 44-mile trek over two days on September 16 and 17.

Hayley said Tammy has organised the challenge and has set up a Just Giving page, which has already smashed the target of £1,000 - hitting over £2,000 already.