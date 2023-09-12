£15,000 worth of jewellery was stolen after a burglary at a home in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at 10.05am on Tuesday, August 22, at a property in Whitley, between Selby and Doncaster.
The victim, a woman in her 70s, was in the garden at the time of the incident when the suspect entered her address and stole £15,000 worth of jewellery.
A force spokesperson said: “The items that were stolen hold a large amount of sentimental value to the victim and can not be replaced.”
Officers are now appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary in a bid to find the jewellery and return it to its owner.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation should email Benjamin.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Ben Hepworth.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
When passing information quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230158187.
The stolen items are:
- 22ct gold ring
- 18ct gold dress ring with a ring of diamonds and an opal diamond in the middle
- Radley watch with a blue strap
- 18ct gold solitaire engagement ring
- 18ct gold eternity ring containing five diamonds in a row
- Two x silver necklace
- Two x silver bracelets
- Various Pandora charms and a Pandora necklace
North Yorkshire Police say officers have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and possession of a class-b drug. He was interviewed and released with bail conditions which prevent him from entering North Yorkshire.
