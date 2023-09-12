Using an tourism economic modelling tool known as STEAM, a research company called Global Tourism Solutions also reports that visitors also spent £1.2bn in the city last year.

Furthermore, 17,000 full time jobs in York were supported across accommodation, visitor attractions, food and drink, and retail sectors throughout 2022.

The city's attractions helped 1 in 5 visitors to York stay overnight last year, generating more than half of the total economic impact, with £249 million of direct spend from visitors going towards accommodation.

The data also shows how the city welcomed 8.9 million visitors in 2022, with 1.2 million of these coming from overseas as we witness the return of international travel. This increase, whilst not yet at pre-covid levels, showcases a visitor economy growth of 54% when compared to 2021.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director of destination management organisation Make It York, said: "We’re extremely proud to see that the figures highlight the hard work coming from local businesses and organisations - tourism has a significant impact on York and our economy, not only be creating thousands of jobs for local people but also by fostering understanding and relationships amongst communities and propelling us towards a brighter, more connected future.

"York is such a dynamic city, drawing people in from all walks of life, from all over the world, with its unparalleled charm. As visitor numbers continue to rise, so will the city’s reputation as a must-visit location for anyone seeking an unforgettable city break.”

Councillor Pete Kilbane, Deputy Leader of the Council and Executive Member for Economy and Transport, said: "York’s visitor economy has long been one of our city’s strengths and it’s great to see that reflected in these figures. We’re very proud to be a city that welcomes visitors from across the globe, who return time and again to enjoy York’s iconic attractions. We continue to work hard to ensure that our city remains a wonderful place for residents and visitors alike.”

Make it York added it os not difficult to see why York is such a leading tourism destination.

Recently, it was named as the one of the Top 10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth by Booking.com. This was based on a pool of 240 millionverified customers reviews on the website Booking.com.

The STEAM report showed data throughout the whole of 2022, a year that saw the city host several world class events such as the Rugby League World Cup and Kyiv Ballet.