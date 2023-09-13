York Jobcentre is working with City of York Council on the event at York Railway Institute in Queen Street.

Employers taking part include Tesco, M&S, The Grand and Hiscox.

Furthermore, there will also be lots of providers such as the National Careers Service, Family Information Service and Citizens Advice.

Jobcentres promise a wrap around service as customers with health issues can access specialist support through a Disability Employment Adviser.

Jenny Langstaff Deputy Partnership Manager for York said: “Unlocking the skills and abilities of jobseekers, improves their employment prospects, and helping achieve the Government’s priority to grow the economy.

“Key to this is the individual specialist support from our team of work coaches, who ensure that everyone gets the help they need, whether they are leaving education, are 50 Plus, or have a health condition. This crucial support enables jobseekers to develop their full potential.

“Identifying barriers to starting and progressing in the world of work is a key aspect of the work coach role, so that people can make the most of the help available. Importantly job seeking parents on Universal Credit, can now get extra financial help through increased childcare payments.”

“In York we’ve seen the number of people on unemployment benefits fall 8% since last year and a 17% fall for those aged over 50. Locally we are working hard with to support employers fill their vacancies, and supporting jobseekers find work.”

A range of events have been organised.

They include 50+ Job Club starting on Thursday September 14 and running for 6 weeks, Recruitment and Retention Event for employers on October 5 and Christmas and Student Jobs Fair October on October 17.