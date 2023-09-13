Olive Connolly who goes to Razzamataz Theatre School York has just landed herself a contract with Top Talent Agency in London.

Principal Hollie Pickup said Olive joined the school's Tots group at just two and has now progressed to their Minis group where she continues to shine.

"She wowed everyone in our Summer show with her acting abilities", said Hollie.

Olive started taking classes aged just two (Image: HOtography (https://ttakids.co.uk/))

Olive had to submit an online video acting a scene from Matilda to the talent agency and then was invited to London to audition.

Mum, Natalie, a primary school teacher, and dad, Tom, an account manager, who live in York, are understandably proud of Olive.

"It's all very exciting, but there's quite a lot of pressure so I want to protect her from that," said Natalie.

"She absolutely loves Razzamataz. She played the part of Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and got to sing a solo in front of all the parents which has brought her confidence on massively.

"She's a massive musicals fan. She's just learning to read so she memorises all the lyrics.

"The agency has said she could do anything from commercials to acting as they put her up for different roles, it could end up being nothing, but you never know. She just thinks is a lovely fun day out. I don't know where she gets it from as me and her dad are more sporty, and while she is quite sporty, she just loves singing.

"I'd like to thank Razzamataz and in particular Olivia Walmsley who brought her on and gave her lots of confidence.

"We're just so proud of Olive."

Olive just loves singing (Image: Supplied)

Director Top Talent Agency Warren Becci said: "I am so excited about working with Olive. She is so talented and confident for her age.

"I can't wait to see what the future holds for her."

Olive loves musicals (Image: HOtography (https://ttakids.co.uk/))

After 12 years at York High School the school is relocating to York College from September 16.

Hollie said: "We believe that your children will reap the benefits of this new venue and all it has to offer.

"It offers us state-of-the-art dance studios with sprung floors and mirrors, fantastic teaching spaces with all the technology that we need to use for student training and dedicated seating areas for student lunches. There's also scope for parents to stay and wait for their children if they want to.

"If you have any concerns please get in touch. We will be delighted to offer you a fully guided tour on our first day back. We will also be revisiting the site and making a short video about the facilities and where you will find us."

For more information go to razzamataz.co.uk