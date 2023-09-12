York National Book Fair will see guests travel from across the UK and even overseas to the Knavesmire Suite at York Racecourse on Friday and Saturday.

There they will find a huge range of collectable and rare books ranging from £10 to £10,000.

The fair’s manager, Tony Fothergill, described it as “the major event” for rare and collectable books with “180 bookshops under one roof”.

This year will be the fair’s 48th year in York. Tony said the pandemic has impacted the event in recent years but hopes this year will see it return to its full form.

“There’s been a huge amount of interest,” he said.

“Last year was the fair that really got going again after Covid.

“This year we have more exhibitors than last year – it’s back on track.”

The fair will run from 12pm to 7pm on Friday and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday.

Complimentary tickets can be booked in advance from the fair’s website (yorkbookfair.com) or purchased for £2 on the door.

During the event three shuttle buses will operate from Memorial Gardens.

For more information, visit: yorkbookfair.com/shuttle-bus/