Wigginton Grasshoppers under 16s team, along with their coaches, parents and siblings, will climb Pen-y-ghent on Sunday (September 17) to support the Marie Curie cancer charity.

When one of the coaches, Brett Duncan, initially spoke to Carole at Upside Down Design, who sponsor the team, with the idea of wanting to give something back to charity, she was "thrilled" and thought it was a "great idea" and a "fantastic gesture" from the girls and their coaches.

Brett said: "This is a real challenge for me personally as I really do not like heights. However, doing this climb and raising money for their chosen charity is a great way of giving something back to Upside Down Design."

To support the team's efforts, visit their JustGiving page online.