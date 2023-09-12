The sun shone on Saturday as crowds gathered in the market place for Pickering Rocks.

Hundreds of residents and visitors came out to listen to an afternoon set of live music put on by local bands.

North Yorkshire Councillor, Joy Andrews said: “Traditionally, Pickering has always come together as a community in the Market Place, the heart of our town. Due to the pandemic, this has not been possible for a number of years and it was wonderful to see everyone with smiles on their faces enjoying the local, home-grown talent. The event was hugely successful and incredibly well-organised and I would just like to give a personal thanks to the Pickering Rocks committee, Pickering Town CIC and all the volunteers for their hard work and due diligence. I am sure that I speak for the town when I say, we can not wait for the next Pickering Rocks which I understand will take place next year on Saturday, September 14, 2024.”

Vanessa Audsley, Pickering Rocks Secretary said ‘What an awesome Community Event, it appeared the whole Town took part and they had an absolute blast. The feedback has been amazing and made all the hard work totally worth while, from all of us on the Committee we thank everyone for being respectful, polite and supportive to ensure the event was safe and enjoyable for all’.

Free ukuleles were given to children in the crowd to encourage and nurture music within the community. Pickering Rocks will be holding a talent contest at The Kirk Theatre on October 28. To enter, please contact the Kirk Theatre or go to their website kirktheatre.co.uk to download an application form.