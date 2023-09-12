Rollits LLP is staging the event on Friday September 29, which follows on from the law firm supporting Macmillon as its charity of the year and helping with collections for the Macmillan Rac Day Fundraiser.

Macmillan has also provided much appreciated support for Andrew Digwood, a former Partner at Rollits’ York office who died last November. The firm is also connected through John Lane, its York-based Partner and Head of Private Capital, whose wife Katrina is Chair of Macmillan Cancer Support York Fundraising Committee.

Katrina Lane said “Macmillan York Fundraising Committee is hugely grateful for Rollits generous support over the years. We simply could not provide the vital services for those facing a cancer journey without such help and commitment.

“We are delighted to say that money raised by York Committee goes to fund those crucial services in Yorkshire itself so though a national charity we can honestly say that we are working for our local communities. Thank you so much.”

The Macmillan Coffee Morning runs from 10am until midday at Rollits’ York office in Forsyth House, Alpha Court, Monks Cross.

Everyone is welcome - there’s no need to book, please just turn up!