As The Press reported last week, North Yorkshire Police said they have had reports of anti-social behaviour in the area of Little Knavesmire, near to Ovington Cricket Club.

A police spokesman said that yesterday (September 11): "The local neighbourhood policing team have conducted patrols in the Knavesmire area of the city with no issues or concerns noted by us or members of the public engaged with.

"If you experience any issues in the area we would be grateful if you could please let us know. If the issue is still ongoing please contact us on tel: 101, if not ongoing you can report online using this link https://orlo.uk/sbwgW"

Back in July The Press reported that police were using geofencing in the same area to tackle crime.

And back in summer 2020 police became aware of an increase in ASB in Little Knavesmire in York.

A spokesman said then: "We increased patrols and the situation improved, but further incidents were occurring in 2021.

"To help us understand what was happening, we carried out door-to-door and online surveys, and spoke to other agencies who could provide information. We established that the victims were not being targeted for who they were, but because of where they lived, with reports focusing on specific locations.

"Our Force Control Room ‘geofenced’ the area, so calls linked to it were given priority attendance. Signs were put up with QR codes outlining the dangers of using alcohol and drugs. We supported ‘test purchasing’ of alcohol at local shops. And we created a hard-hitting video with local students, published on social media, to show the potential consequences of alcohol and ASB. Having received feedback that some young people had nothing to do, a ‘youth bus’ provided activities in the area.

"We also joined a public meeting, and encouraged residents to sign up to North Yorkshire Community Messaging and showed how to use our online crime and ASB reporting service.

"All this resulted in a significant decrease in ASB and crime incidents in the area in 2022 compared to 2021."