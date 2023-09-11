The bottom of Welham Road in Norton is currently closed for roadworks.
The works started at 6pm and will run until midnight.
Welham Road is closed between Springfield Garth and St Nicholas Street while the carriageway is resurfaced.
The road will be closed again from 6pm to midnight tomorrow night (Tuesday).
A diversion is in place via Langton.
Scott Hill (Bazley's Lane) is reported to be congested.
