The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service team said the Selby crew are in attendance as around 150 hay bales are on fire in the Skipwith area.

The crew were called to the scene at around 4.20pm today (September 11).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The crews are not currently carrying out any fire-fighting actions due to the wind conditions - and instead remain on scene carrying out fire watch.

"Police have been informed."