ONE lane of a major road is closed in York due to a collapsed street surface.
Drivers are being warned of a diversion in place in Hull Road in York after reports of a hole in the road.
First York is reporting that bus services 8 and 10 are on a diversion via the University of York due to a collapsed road.
There are also reports that the diversion has affected children at nearby Archbishop Holgate's CE School.
The firm warns that services will not be serving Hull Road between Greendykes and Field Lane.
There is a diversion route signed along Green Dykes Lane, University Road, Field Lane, rejoining the Hull Road at the roundabout opposite the Inner Space Station service station.
Yorkshire Water say they have workers on site trying to sort the problem.
