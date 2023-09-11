SLOW traffic is building up on a major road in York due to a broken down vehicle.
It has been reported that the A64 eastbound near Grimston Bar has been blocked.
The exit slip road has been partially blocked and there is slow traffic in the area.
The vehicle has broken down on the A166 at Stamford Bridge Road near to the major road, according to reports.
More on this as we get it.
