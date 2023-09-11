A BROKEN down vehicle has been cleared from a major road in the York area.
Earlier today (September 11), it was reported that the A64 eastbound near Grimston Bar was blocked.
The exit slip road was partially blocked and there was slow traffic in the area.
The vehicle broke down on the A166 at Stamford Bridge Road near to the major road, according to reports.
It has now been confirmed that the broken down vehicle has been removed and and the traffic is easing.
