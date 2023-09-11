The application to City of York Council is to extend the existing two-storey building from 237m2 to 399m2, an increase of 162m2, to provide further facilities.

The applicant, Helen Gration of York Montessori Nursery, says the construction of a first-floor extension to an existing single storey extension (roof garden) will provide an extra classroom.

In addition, the existing roof loft space above the original building would be converted into extra learning space, toilets and an office.

The development would provide safe and secure access, with modern security features and attractive modern facilities to meet the needs of its users.

Staffing would increase from the current 15 ft and 5 pt staff (17.5fte) to 19ft and 5pt staff (22.5ftee).

The application also said the nursery is within he Fulford industrial area and the plans would not impact on neighbouring homes.

Parking would remain at 28 spaces.

“We believe this to be ample at a time when more economical and environmentally friendly methods of transportation are being urged by the government as a part of sustainable living. The building will use sustainable traditional and modern materials that harmonise with the existing buildings adjacent to the site,” it added.