As The Press reported earlier, the entrance to Shambles via Pavement closed to pedestrians and vehicles as work gets underway to install anti-terrorism bollards.

The closure was met with anger by Phil Pinder, founder of Shambles Area Traders’ Association, who branded it “ridiculous” and said appropriate signage had not been put in place detailing diversions for pedestrians

He said people had resorted to leaving the street via St Lux Church’s yard and dropping down from its surrounding wall.

But shortly after midday the entrance partially reopened to pedestrians after City of York Council officers visited the site and concluded that appropriate measures had not been installed.

The entrance to Shambles reopened to pedestrians shortly after midday (Image: Dylan Connell)

James Gilchrist, the council’s director of transport, environment and planning, said the street is expected to close to pedestrians again tomorrow.

“Shambles’ junction with Pavement was due to be completely closed today,” he said.

“As agreed with the Highways Authority, this was conditional upon appropriate signage, ramps and diversions being in place.

“When we inspected the works this morning, we found that some of this was missing.

“We then immediately opened up the footway on the St Crux side.

“We expect the Pavement end of Shambles to close tomorrow for five weeks with six other access points open from Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate, Shambles Market and King's Square.

“As before, we apologise for any disruption caused.”

In response, Mr Pinder, who also co-owns Potions Cauldron in Shambles, said the closure will encourage people to take a shortcut via the St Lux Church’s yard as they were this morning, which he felt could lead to an accident.

He previously said that some traders in council owned properties in the street were looking at legal action against City of York Council. After the announcement that the entrance will indeed be closed to pedestrians during the work, he said this will go ahead.

Phil Pinder outside Potions Cauldron (Image: Dylan Connell)

“The council’s own highway team saw how dangerous obstructing this end of Shambles was. People will still use the quickest route through the church – there will be an accident,” said Mr Pinder.

“As the street is getting closed again, we have no option but to pursue our legal action as tenants of council properties.

“It's a real shame the council will not engage on this. Littering a narrow and busy street with little signs, will just cause even more obstacles and cause more accidents.”

The bollards are part of City of York Council’s hostile vehicle mitigation scheme, brought in by the previous Liberal Democrat-Green administration to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

Neil Ferris, the council’s director of place, previously said that work is to continue into next year.