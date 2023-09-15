A ‘Copenhagen style’ road crossing over a footpath and the loss of public space have also sparked opposition to the planning application for the homes, submitted to North Yorkshire Council on July 27.

Redrow Homes and Persimmon Homes are seeking to build 108 properties in Sherburn-in-Elmet, on land immediately south of an existing development also built by them.

The land the homes would be built on is noted for development in council planning documents.

The plan would create a loop from two current cul-de-sacs to make an access road for the new homes, crossing a footpath once, where there is currently no vehicle access.

A public open space with a children’s play park sits alongside the footpath and existing houses.

Part of the footpath which is at the south of the existing development (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Resident and former parish councillor Dave Shanks contacted neighbours after receiving a community consultation leaflet and proposed layout from agents Johnson Mowat on May 5.

He said: “This Copenhagen style crossing, it doesn’t matter what it’s called at the end of the day, it’s a road that people are going to have to stop at.

“I know pedestrians get a right of way now, but when there’s 200-plus cars in here and coming through, it just adds risk to people’s safety.

“The loss of what is a community asset, and taking it away in the fashion that they are, is appalling.”

A Copenhagen crossing is a pedestrian crossing which blends the pavement into the road, encouraging drivers to slow down and give way to pedestrians.

Residents have also raised concerns that the existing layout near one of the proposed access points is unfit for increased use, citing a narrowing chicane and current car-parking restrictions.

One access road for the 108 house development would pass through this 'chicane' (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Sherburn-in-Elmet town council unanimously agreed to oppose the plans in a council meeting on September 4.

The council highlighted the impact on the footpath and the loss of public open space, stating that the area for proposed development offers strong, positive visual and recreational amenity for local residents.

A public consultation took place on May 11 at Eversley Park Centre in the town.

A follow up statement of community involvement dated July 13 said that a total of 23 written responses were received during the community consultation exercise.

A spokesperson for Persimmon and Redrow said: “The next proposed phase of our popular Sherburn-in-Elmet development will provide 108 high-quality new homes for local homebuyers.

“The proposed development will provide a mix of homes from one to four bedrooms properties for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.

“As part of the plans, 22 homes will be available through home ownership schemes with discounted market sale (First Homes), shared ownership and rental options available.

“We have recently undertaken a consultation with local residents and are currently awaiting further comments from statutory consultees.

“We are working closely with officers at North Yorkshire Council and will keep residents and local stakeholders updated as this application progresses.”

The planning portal on the North Yorkshire Council website has more than 100 objections to the application.

A homeowner on the existing development spent a week on the path which skirts the southern part of the estate in a bid to drum up support for community opposition to the plans.

One of these roads will pass in front of John Irvin’s house and cross the footpath he sat on for 12 hours per day recently to survey users of the path.

He identified over 1,400 journeys from several hundred users and said his anonymous interviews of users will be put to the planning officers.

On the morning The Press attended, dog walkers and parents just having dropped children off at nearby schools were on the path or the public open space it surrounds.

David Shanks said up to 30 residents have attended several meetings that he’s held about the proposal.

He said: “There is absolutely a need for more housing at the present moment in time.

“It’s easy for me to sit and say ‘I’ve bought a new house and I’m overlooking the land in question’ but I categorically don’t have any issue with houses being built there.

“I’m not entitled, and nobody is entitled, in this country, is entitled to a view, so I’m not naïve enough to believe that the land next to mine was never going to be built on.

“But things have to be done right.

“And if we can stand up to the big guns and have a victory here over saying, ‘what you’re doing is wrong, taking away a fantastic community asset from us’, then we will do everything we can to make sure we have that battle.”

The expiry date for the application is set as September 19.

Keir Mather, MP for Selby and Ainsty, has visited the site and said: “I understand that many residents have concerns about the proposed construction of an access road and the subsequent increase in vehicle traffic in the area.

“These concerns are reflected in the town council's decision to reject the proposal. It's important that residents are supported in voicing these concerns and so I will continue engaging proactively with them.

“We are all aware of the need for new homes across the UK, and we want the right homes to be built in the right places. It's also vital that sufficient infrastructure is built in a timely manner alongside new developments.

“Residents have my assurance that I will continue to engage with them and support them in voicing their concerns about the proposed access routes to this development in Sherburn in Elmet."

The MP said he has no formal role in the planning process and cannot alter the decision of planning officers.