Joshua died following a collision in Catterick Garrison on Tuesday night (September 5).

Paying tribute, his mum Kirsty has described him as 'a bundle of joy, who was always smiling and always lit up the room'.

"He loved everyone in his life, his family, and his friends, he loved music and motorbikes and football, he was a proud Chelsea fan," said Kirsty.

"Joshua was kind and caring and loved with every part of his soul especially his mum, we were best mates.”

She said she would like to thank everyone in the emergency services who attended that night, and to everyone in the local community who have reached out to her.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the crash.

A police spokesperson said at the time: "At this time, no arrests have been made and the driver of the vehicle is assisting us with our enquiries.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw what happened to get in touch."

Anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch if they can help with information including dashcam footage or doorbell CCTV footage of the vehicle or the collision itself.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12230168003.