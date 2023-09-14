There's not many couples celebrating their diamond wedding who can say that, but for Colin and Pauline Haigh, who live in High Oaks, off Stockton Lane in Heworth in York, that's just how they feel.

"Everybody says that marriage is about give and take," said Colin.

"But it's been like a 60-year honeymoon. We just get on together and we enjoy each others company.

"We don't argue, we just get on brilliantly."

Read next:

The couple were both brought up in Clifton in York and met at the local church at a Sunday night rock and roll dance.

Their wedding day at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Burdyke Ave, Clifton, was a double celebration as Pauline is a twin and her sister, Maureen married Eric Linfoot at the same ceremony.

Colin and Pauline Haigh on their wedding day (Image: Supplied)

Sadly Eric passed away in November last year, but Colin said that Maureen, who lives in Acomb, will be at their anniversary celebrations.

Before getting married Pauline was a dressmaker at Stockton Hall dressmaking company and Colin started his working life as a painter at Leadman's coach company before going to work for the GPO (later BT) as a telephone engineer.

Retiring in 1992, Colin went on to work part-time looking after the bars at the University of York.

The couple, who are both 80, had three children, Kenneth, who died in an accident in 1980, and Graham, as well as a daughter, Liza. They have four grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, William and Liam.

In their younger days they got involved in fostering and have helped look after in the region of 30 children, some of whom they are still in touch with.

The couple are looking forward to celebrating with family and friends at the Lysander Arms in Rawcliffe.