As previously reported, established York restauranteur Wes Mikhaeil is planning an exotic new restaurant- complete with belly dancers- on Low Ousegate.

Plans for interior work for the former Bells of York café at 8 Low Ousegate were recently submitted to City of York Council.

Wael Mikhaeiz, who is a director of three other city eateries, previously told the Press he aims to spend £500,000 on the fit-out, with the restaurant opening in 3-4 months.

Planning documents to City of York Council say the venture, to be called The Marrakesh, will create 15 full-time jobs and 20-part-time jobs, amounting to 25 full-time equivalents.

Now, a related planning application for related signage work and new frontage has also been submitted to city council planning staff as par of the planning process.

The latest application says the design wishes to take account of the historic values of the building that was erected in the early 19th Century.

“The traditional establishments appearance and character will be retained. The only changes will be to redecorate the exterior of the building along with implementing new external signage.

“The benefits will allow the premises to keep trading and attracting people to the area, thus providing a secure future for the historical building and surround places of interest,” it explained.

Using advertising and lighting would identify the building as a restaurant, replacing signage already there.

“It is proposed to generally minimize the amount of signage in order to become more effective and aesthetically pleasing and less obtrusive,” it said.

The application added: “The proposed refurbishment and replacement of the current signage and redecoration has been carefully considered and we feel that the proposal allows the premises to be refurbished without impinging on the traditional character of the building and its surroundings.

“All the work will be carried out to the highest standard and all areas affected will be made good to match existing where necessary.

“We believe the proposed alterations to the existing building will also enable the premises to be a safer building without tarnishing its historical values and will help secure the financial future of this business to provide an amenity and a place of community for the local people and visitors to York to enjoy.”

As previously reported, the proposals also include a part-new shopfront, with internal fit-out for the Grade II-listed building. The restaurant would occupy the front areas of the ground and first floor. The toilets and back-of-house areas would also be improved.

Wael had originally planned to open a steakhouse at the venue, but on hearing of others opening in the area, decided on a Moroccan restaurant, with a chef coming from a 5-star hotel in Morocco.