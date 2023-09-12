The project from East Riding of Yorkshire Council involved installing Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) at each school site, where the existing drainage had become overwhelmed at times of heavy rainfall.

The SuDS, which are the first ever in the region, were created at The Market Weighton School, Driffield Northfield Infant School, Beeford C of E VC Primary School, St Mary’s C of E Primary School in Beverley and Parkside Primary School in Goole.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “This has been a fantastic scheme where much-needed drainage improvements have been made to these schools, all in an environmentally friendly way.”

The SuDS are designed to prevent flooding caused by rainfall by mimicking natural ways of draining surface water and allowing it to soak through the ground or to evaporate.

One of the the SuDS installed at Beeford C of E VC Primary School (Image: Supplied)

All will reduce the risk of flooding to school buildings and playgrounds and also improve resilience against climate change.

At some schools, it involved creating new wildlife habitats, green spaces, planting trees and plants to help drainage and improve biodiversity.

The £320,000 project was jointly funded by the council, the Department for Education and also with contributions from the schools.